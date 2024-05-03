Georgia’s Ranking Drops 26 Places, Landing at 103rd in RSF Press Freedom Ranking

Georgia’s press freedom ranking dropped from 77th place in 2023 to 103th in a survey released on May 3 by Reporters Without Borders (RSF), a Paris-based press freedom watchdog. RSF notes that official interference is undermining efforts to improve press freedom in Georgia and that the environment for independent and opposition media remains hostile, “with a growing number of verbal and physical attacks against journalists, and attempts to pass laws aimed at marginalising the independent media and narrowing the space for free speech.”

The country received a total score of 53.05 points, with the highest score of 67.31 points in the legislative indicator and the lowest score in the political criteria with 36.23 points. It scored 61.35 points in the security context indicator and 60.45 and 39.93 points in the social and economic context indicators.

2024 World Press Freedom Index is a country-by-country survey of the degree of freedom for journalists and covers developments from 2023. It covers 180 countries/territories and is based on a score between 0 and 100, where 100 is the highest level of press freedom and 0 is the worst. RSF’s press freedom index is compiled using a methodology based on five contextual indicators: political context, legal framework, economic context, sociocultural context, and safety.

RSF Findings

According to RSF, in Georgia “the media landscape is diverse and, at the same time, highly politically polarized. Manipulation, hate speech and disinformation are widespread in the media, especially on television, the main source of information”. In addition they note, that regional and community radio stations are gaining influence, while readership of print media is declining and that of online news outlets is increasing.

About the Political Context, RSF stresses that media ownership rules are flouted as major networks often serve the interests of owners with political ties, while state-owned media face interference from authorities. Authorities also ignore criticism from media and may use censorship, raids, and smear campaigns.

Regarding to political framework, the RSF notes: “The government still hasn’t fulfilled the European Union’s recommendation on press freedom, a necessary step before starting negotiations on membership.” The assessment also notes that in 2023 Georgia’s Government further expressed its intention to control independent radio stations and TV networks, which was evident in the changes to the electronic communication law and a “foreign agents” bill, copied from Russia’s, which was ultimately scrapped following street protests and international pressure. “The courts sometimes try to attack the confidentiality of sources, even though it is guaranteed by the law on freedom of expression,” – adds RSF.

In the economic context, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) emphasizes that the underdeveloped advertising market for print and online media is declining even further, with funding mostly coming from Western donors. “The worrying economic problems of privately owned media have been accentuated by a change in advertising legislation, distorting competition with the heavily subsidised state-owned media,” – notes RSF.

The watchdog also points out that certain issues, such as religion, LGBT rights, and Russian influence, generate significant social tensions that impact journalistic coverage. They note: “Influential social figures, such as members of the Orthodox clergy, are wiretapped by the security services, thereby violating the confidentiality of journalists’ sources.”

Regarding the safety environment for journalists, RSF states: “Verbal and physical assaults on journalists are frequent, including by senior government officials, especially during electoral campaigns. A sustained and brutal assault on about 50 reporters during homophobic counter-demonstrations in July 2021, in front of impassive security forces, marked an unprecedented setback. The lack of transparency and progress in the investigation speaks to the impunity enjoyed by those who commit crimes against journalists.”

