FM Darchiashvili Visits Brussels

On April 29 and 30, Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili is on a visit to Brussels to participate in European Council events dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the 2004 EU enlargement. He met with EU representatives and ministerial colleagues, including European Commission Vice President Věra Jourová and Acting Head of Cabinet of European Commission President Fernando Andresen Guimaraes. He also attended and addressed the participants of the informal meeting of the EU General Affairs Council.

Meeting with European Commission Vice-President

On April 29, FM Darchiashvili met with the Vice-President of the European Commission, Commissioner for Values and Transparency, Věra Jourová.

According to the official press release of the MFA, Darchiashvili spoke about the country’s “ongoing reforms aimed at aligning Georgia with EU standards,” including the nine steps set by the European Commission.

The parties also discussed the controversial Foreign Agents bill. “The Minister presented Georgia’s arguments, while the Vice President highlighted the pressing challenges prompting discussions about enacting similar mechanisms within the European Union,” the press-release reads.

The parties also discussed the security situation in the region and humanitarian conditions in the occupied Georgian territories.

“Had a very good meeting with Věra Jourová, where we discussed Georgia’s progress on the EU accession path, achieved through our government’s efforts, including the implementation of a number of essential reforms. We agreed to continue close cooperation,” FM Darchiashvili tweeted after the meeting.

Meeting with the Acting Head of Cabinet of the President of the European Commission

On April 29, FM Darchiashvili also met with the Acting Head of Cabinet of the President of the European Commission, Fernando Andresen Guimaraes.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the support of the President of the European Commission to Georgia’s European integration, emphasizing the involvement of various structures of the European Commission in reform initiatives.

According to the Foreign Ministry’s press release, FM Darchiashvili said that “EU integration remains the central goal of Georgia’s foreign policy,” adding that “the government reiterated its readiness to make significant progress and advance to the next phase of cooperation with the European Union.”

Address to the General Affairs Council of the EU

On April 30, FM Darchiashvili attended the informal meeting of the EU General Affairs Council dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the 2004 EU enlargement and addressed the participants.

The Minister spoke about Georgia’s EU accession process and its importance, noting that “Georgia’s civilizational choice is reflected in the country’s Constitution.”

FM Darchiashvili spoke about the challenges the country faces with regard to the occupation and noted that “in this difficult situation, the country is implementing reforms to come as close as possible to EU standards.

He added that Georgia “continues to actively cooperate with European partners in the process of the country’s European integration”.

