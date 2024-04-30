Parliamentary Delegation headed by Nikoloz Samkharadze in US/Source: Parliament of Georgia
Georgian Parliamentary Delegation Visits US Amid Foreign Agents Bill Controversy

Civil.ge Send an email 30/04/2024 - 12:23
Within the framework of its visit to the United States, Georgian Parliamentary Foreign Relations Committee Delegation headed by the Committee Chair Nikoloz Samkharadze has met with Damon Wilson, President and CEO of the National Endowment for Democracy, and Kenneth Wollack, the Chairman of the same fund.

The delegation’s visit to the U.S. comes during the heightened controversy over the Foreign Agents bill, which the ruling Georgian Dream has endorsed in the second Legal Issues Committee hearing despite massive domestic and international outcry.

“At the meeting, the parties discussed security challenges in the Caucasus region, Russia’s occupation of Georgian territories, U.S.-Georgian relations, the 2024 parliamentary elections in Georgia and the pre-election environment, and the draft law on “Transparency of Foreign Influence,” the Georgian Parliament reported on April 30.

According to the Parliament, the discussion also touched on Georgia’s EU integration process and the importance of the starting of the accession talks.

The delegation of the Foreign Relations Committee of the Parliament of Georgia includes Chairman Nikoloz Samkharadze of Georgian Dream, Deputy Chairman Davit Zilpimiani of political group “European Socialists,” and Committee member Ramaz Nikolaishvili of the United National Movement.

More to follow…

