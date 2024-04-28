Zurabishvili: Elections “Historical Moment,” EU Won’t Make Decisive Moves Before

President Salome Zurabishvili spoke to France’s international broadcaster, RFI, about the recent developments in Georgia. She said the recent package of laws – targeting CSOs, media, queer community and easing financial transfers from offshore “if they are in anyone’s interests, those are that of Moscow because it distances Georgia from the European Union, which is one of the key aims of Russia’s policy.”

President Zurabishvili said the “historical moment” will come in October, with parliamentary elections, “when Georgia would have to affirm its [European] choice.” She also said, “It is clear that if the population confirms its European choice, the coalition government will emerge from the elections, which would reject in entirety these un-European laws.”

The president also said that she called on both her French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, and the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, to “mobilize their attention” at a time when “many, many things are going on the rest of the planet.” She said both responded, and Georgia was discussed during the Council of the EU meeting, even though it was not formally on the agenda. Zurabishvili said that European institutions are waiting for the elections, and their outcome “would condition [their] response, while nothing before that would change dramatically in the European posture.”

