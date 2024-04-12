Source: Public Broadcaster
BREAKING: President Zurabishvili to Pardon Lazare Grigoriadis

12/04/2024 - 21:08
In a live interview with the local channel TV Pirveli, Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili said that she will pardon Lazare Grigoriadis, who was sentenced to nine years in prison earlier today, April 12.

She said she has not signed the relevant order yet, but she has made her decision.

Grigoriadis, 23, who has become one of the most prominent figures in connection with the March 7-9 protests against the so-called Russian law, was found guilty today of harming the health of a police officer and destroying state property. He was accused of throwing Molotov cocktails at police and setting fire to a police car. The defendant side that has considered the case to be politically motivated, immediately appealed to President Zurabishvili to pardon Grigoriadis.

