HR Borrell: “This Law is Incompatible with EU Values”

At the press conference following the meeting of EU Foreign Ministers in Luxembourg on April 22, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said that the ministers had discussed the situation in Georgia and “expressed their concern” about “the law on transparency”. He recalled that the Georgian government made commitment to withdraw the bill and not to reintroduce it again, stressing that this commitment “has not been fulfilled.”

High Representative Borrell also recalled that Olivér Várhelyi, the European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement and himself issued a statement last week “stressing that this law is incompatible with the EU values.” Noting that the European Commission will have to present its annual report on enlargement, he reiterated: “we are very much concerned that this law has been presented again to the Parliament.”

On 23 April, the situation in Georgia will be discussed at the European Parliament session in Strasbourg, where the resolution on Georgia is expected to be adopted.

