GD Kicks Off Public Discussions on Anti-LGBT Legislation

The ruling majority has launched public discussions on its initiated anti-LGBT constitutional legislation on the so-called “Protection of Family Values and Minors.” The first meeting within the discussions was held today, April 22, in the city of Kutaisi in western Georgia.

According to the official press release of the Georgian Parliament, from April 22 to 27, the organizing commission headed by the Speaker of the Parliament, Shalva Papuashvili, will hold meetings with the local population in the Georgian cities of Kutaisi, Ambrolauri, Ozurgeti, Batumi, Zugdidi and Mestia.

The organizing commission comprises Mamuka Mdinaradze, leader of the parliamentary majority; Rati Ionatamishvili, Chairman of the Human Rights and Civil Integration Committee; Maka Botchorishvili, Chair of the European Integration Committee; Anri Okhanashvili, Chairman of the Legal Issues Committee; David Matikashvili, the First Deputy Chairman of the Legal Issues Committee; Irakli Shatakishvili, First Deputy Chairman of the Rules and Procedural Issues Committee; Salome Kurasbediani, Deputy Chairperson of the Environmental Protection and Natural Resources Committee; Tengiz Sharmanashvili, Deputy Chairman of the Defense and Security Committee; Sozar Subari, Chairman of the parliamentary political group “People’s Power”; Fridon Injia, Chairman of the parliamentary political group “European Socialists”; Shalva Kereselidze, a member of the parliamentary political group “For Georgia”; and Nino Shavgulidze, the Deputy Head of the Cabinet of the Speaker of the Parliament.

On March 25, Mamuka Mdinaradze, the leader of the Georgian Dream parliamentary majority, announced the initiation of two constitutional bills on the “protection of family values and minors”.

The first will be an amendment to Article 30 of the Georgian Constitution, which defines the rights of marriage and the rights of mother and child. A new paragraph will be added to Art. 30 will stipulate that “the protection of family values and minors shall be ensured by constitutional law”.

The second will be the constitutional law itself, which will have to be voted on separately by parliament, and will consist of eight principles that threaten LGBT rights, freedom of assembly and expression, etc.

