Public Outcry Over Reintroduced “Foreign Agents” Law
The reintroduction of the Russian-style Foreign Agents Law announced by parliamentary majority leader Mamuka Mdinaradze on April 3, has provoked harsh criticism not only from international partners and domestic political forces, but also from public opinion makers, professional associations and civil society organizations in Georgia.
Professional Associations
- Scientists and Academic Staff Working in Higher Education Institutions in Georgia and Abroad
- Georgian Association of Clinics
- PEN Center (Writers, Translators, Publishers and People Working in the Field of Literature)
- Dinamo Tbilisi Football Club
- Zestafoni Football Club
- Locomotive Tbilisi Football Club
- Artistic Gymnastics Club Pirvelebi
- Rugby Club Sokhumi
Public Groups
- Student Self-Government of the International Black Sea University
- “Free Generation” Student Club of Tbilisi State University
- Persons with Disabilities
- More than 400 CSOs
- Online media outlets
Opinion Leaders
- Director and General Producer of Georgian National Ballet “Sukhishvili” Nino Sukhishvili
- Chief Choreographer and Artistic Director of the Georgian National Ballet “Sukhishvili” Iliko Sukhishvili
- Stage Director Dato Doiashvili
- Film Director Lana Ghoghoberidze
- Actor Davit Beshitashvili
- Stage Director Levan Tsuladze
- Director of the Royal District Theater Data Tavadze
- Singer Niaz Diasamidze
- Singer Giorgi Ushikishvili
- Singer Lela Tsurtsumia
- Dancer Tea Darchia
- Theoretical physicist Gia Dvali
- Sportsman Vato Natsvlishvili
- Vice-President of the Georgian Automobile Sport Federation Mevlud Meladze
- TV Show presenter Davit Gorgiladze
More to Follow…