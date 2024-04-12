PM Kobakhidze Visits Germany

The Georgian delegation led by the Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze is visiting Germany. He has already held a meeting with the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, followed by a joint press conference. Within the framework of his visit , the PM Irakli Kobakhidze will also meet with the President of the Federal Republic of Germany, Frank Walter Steinmeier, and the President of the German Bundestag, Bärbel Bas.

The Georgian Prime Minister’s visit to Germany comes against the backdrop of the ongoing controversy around the re-tabled Foreign Agents bill, which prompted outcry both at home and abroad.

Joint Press Conference with Chancellor Olaf Scholz

During the joint press conference following the meeting with the Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze on April 12, the Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz called on Georgia to drop the recently re-tabled foreign agents law, expressing hope that the Georgian Parliament will take into account the positions of the people of Georgia and the international partners.

“We were critical, as was the entire European Union, with regard to the law on organizations with foreign influence and, after it was dropped, we very much hoped that it would not be resurrected and that there would not be a new legislative proposal in the same direction and the criticism remains the same as last time,” the Chancellor said.

The Chancellor pledged Germany will continue to support Georgia’s European integration, and in this context, emphasized the importance of conducting free and fair Parliamentary election in October 2024 for advancing beyond the EU candidacy. He said: “The parliamentary elections that are now taking place are therefore also very important. It is important that they send out a signal that they are free and fair and that this is thus also a basis for the further process that has now been opened with the candidate status.”

The German Chancellor also reiterated Germany’s support for Georgia’s territorial integrity and sovereignty within its internationally recognized borders, stressing that Germany continues to support the EU monitoring mission to which it contributes a “large number of personnel.” He also said: “We know that Russia is still pushing ahead with its imperialist plans. This is not only true with regard to the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, but we should not forget that Georgia itself has also been a victim of Russian aggression since 2008. Parts of Georgia are under Russian control in violation of international law. And that is precisely why it is important for us to take a clear stance.”

He also said he is” pleased that we are therefore not coincidentally, but remarkably, jointly condemning the Russian war of aggression and doing everything we can to ensure that the sanctions we have imposed in the European Union are not circumvented.”

More to follow…