Irakli Beraia to Head the Georgian Intelligence Service

On April 5, PM Irakli Kobakhidze appointed Irakli Beraia, who until now has been the Chairperson of the Defense and Security Committee of the Parliament of Georgia, as the New Head of the Georgian Intelligence Service, replacing Maj. Gen. Shalva Lomidze.

Beraia has been serving as Georgian Dream MP since 2016. Starting his career at the Georgian Red Cross, he later worked in business and entered public administration as the head of the National Investment Agency of the Ministry of Economic Development in 2007. Joining the Georgian Dream in 2012, he served as the Director of the Interior Ministry’s Reforms and Development Department (2012-2015) and the Director of the Information-Analytical Department of the State Security Service (2015-2016).

