Georgian Citizens No Longer Eligible for Simplified Employment in Poland

As of December 1, 2025, citizens of Georgia are no longer eligible for Poland’s simplified employment procedure and must instead follow the longer, standard process, which includes obtaining a D-type visa.

Poland’s Minister of Family, Labor and Social Policy issued a relevant regulation on November 21, removing Georgia from the list of countries whose citizens could work in Poland in nonseasonal jobs for up to 24 months without a standard work permit. The remaining countries covered by the procedure are Armenia, Belarus, Moldova, and Ukraine.

Polish authorities had cited several reasons behind the decision, including “the political situation in Georgia, continuing work on possible restrictions on visa-free travel, and the decrease in the number of issued declarations and seasonal work permits compared to 2024.”

Under the system, employment required only an employer’s declaration registered with a local labor office, along with a valid residence document authorizing the foreigner to work. The scheme did not apply to seasonal employment, which is regulated separately.

Georgian citizens must now first secure a work permit through their employer before applying for a D-type national visa at a Polish consulate. The visa allows a stay of more than 90 days and up to one year.

However, Georgians already working based on employer declarations registered before December 1 may continue to work until the declaration’s expiry. Applications submitted before the new regulation enters into force will also be processed under the previous rules.

In 2024, Poland deported more than 2,500 Georgian nationals, mostly for using forged documents. Over 1,500 others were allegedly involved in criminal offenses, according to Polish authorities.

In June, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said his government was working to garner support within the EU bloc to suspend visa-free travel for Georgian nationals, asserting that migration from countries like Georgia now “presents a direct threat to legal and public order in our country and in Europe.”

In August, he said that Warsaw was reviewing whether to reintroduce visa requirements for nationals of Georgia, Armenia, Venezuela, and Colombia, citing national security concerns following an alleged Russian-backed arson attack in 2024.

