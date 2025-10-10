Three Arrested for Assaulting Polish Border Officers in Tbilisi

Police said they arrested three persons for physically attacking and injuring Polish citizens in Tbilisi, with Polish media sources reporting that the attacked individuals were border guards who had arrived in Georgia to accompany deportees.

The Interior Ministry did not disclose that the victims were Polish border guards, but said on October 9 that the suspects “inflicted various injuries on three Polish citizens near a restaurant in Tbilisi” following an argument. The Ministry said that one of the alleged assailants “used a blunt object to assault them physically,” following which the suspects fled the scene. The victims were taken to a clinic for medical treatment, the statement added.

Two suspects were detained on October 9, shortly after the incident, while the Ministry announced the arrest of the third on October 10. The investigation is underway under Article 126¹ of the Criminal Code, involving violence. The Ministry also published video footage of the confrontation.

Polish media sources reported the assaulted individuals arrived in Tbilisi “as part of an operation to deport Georgian and Pakistani nationals, which Polish border guards conducted in cooperation with the European Border and Coast Guard Agency (Frontex).” The report added that the attack occurred “shortly after the operation had been completed.”

In 2024, Poland deported more than 2,500 Georgian nationals, mostly for using forged documents. Over 1,500 others were allegedly involved in criminal offenses, according to Polish authorities.

