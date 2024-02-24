Reactions to Second Anniversary of Full-Scale Invasion of Ukraine

On February 24, Georgian leaders, politicians and citizens mark the two-year anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine by expressing solidarity with the friendly country. Many world leaders are in Ukraine to mark the day, but no Georgian delegation will be visiting Ukraine to mark the occasion.

Below is a compilation of the remarks made by the Georgian leaders and politicians on the occasion of the two-year invasion anniversary:

Remarks by Georgian Leaders

The President of Georgia, Salome Zurabishvili: “Two years have gone by, but Russia did not manage to overcome, Russia did not manage to destroy Ukraine and your resilience. Russia did not manage to divide Europe and to divide Europe from you. Solidarity is entire, support is there and success and victory is yours”.

The Prime Minister, Irakli Kobakhidze: “Exactly two years ago, a great injustice happened to our friendly Ukrainian people. Russia’s military aggression has killed tens of thousands of Ukrainians, including hundreds of children, made more than 10 million people refugees or IDPs, destroyed the country’s economy and infrastructure, and occupied 20% of Ukraine’s territory. The war is causing casualties and destruction every day, and it must end. Georgia stands firmly with the friendly Ukrainian people, which is expressed not only in words, but also in strong political and humanitarian support. I wish peace, sovereignty and territorial integrity to our friendly Ukrainian people!”

The Speaker of the Parliament, Shalva Papuashvili: “For two years, the world has been witnessing the brutal war in the heart of Europe, which has caused tens of thousands of deaths and destruction. The dedication of the Ukrainian people to protect their freedom and independence is an example of a glorious battle. Georgia supports the Ukrainian people in this unequal war. That is why, immediately after the beginning of this terrible war, Georgia unconditionally supported Ukraine on all political platforms, despite the security risks that our country had and still has. We raise our voices to protect the Ukrainian people and call on Russia from all international platforms to stop its military intervention on the Ukrainian soil. We would like to call upon the civilized world, those who have the power to influence the end of this bloody confrontation, to spare no effort and act in the best interests of Ukraine.”

Foreign Ministry of Georgia: “Two years have passed since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in a blatant violation of fundamental principles and norms of the international law and the UN Charter. The war has resulted in the loss of countless lives and displacement of millions. On behalf of Georgia, we reaffirm our unwavering support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. Georgia continues to stand in solidarity with Ukraine and Ukrainian people.”

Ruling Party Remarks

Mikheil Sarjveladze, MP: “What is happening in Ukraine today cannot be tolerated. Of course, from the Georgian side, everything that could be done was done in the direction of humanitarian aid and providing all the help. But we also explained that we cannot allow ourselves to take such radical measures as active military operations, military support, sanctions, which can have a devastating effect on Georgia. It is simply impossible and unthinkable, because the vital interests of Georgia are at stake… We have no right to take any risks under any circumstances. This is the main thing, which, of course, should be understood and is well understood by the population of Georgia, excluding the opposition, and, of course, should be understood by Ukraine and the civilized world as a whole”.

Irakli Kadagishvili, MP: “We did everything we could, starting with compensation from Georgia and ending with creating an educational process for [Ukrainian] children in their native language. Both the state and the people provided humanitarian aid without hesitation… but we said from the beginning that we will not take such steps… steps of a military nature, which could become a pretext for Russia’s provocation, escalation and aggression against Georgia”.

Opposition Remarks

United National Movement: “Two years have passed since the beginning of the Russian aggression in Ukraine. We believe that the victory of Ukraine is inevitable”.

Giorgi Gakharia, “For Georgia”: “It’s been two years of the exceptional bravery and unwavering battle of Ukraine against the most ruthless enemy, defending it’s right to thrive as a free European nation. Let’s not forget that Ukraine’s heroic fight shields whole Europe. The free world needs to remain firm in supporting Ukraine to achieve a victory if we want to ensure peace and security in Europe and beyond.”

Giorgi Vashadze, “Strategy Aghmashenebeli”: “Today marks two years since heroic people and fighters in Ukraine, including our Georgian boys, are tirelessly opposing the evil empire and protecting their country, children, mothers and families. I respect the unwavering courage of those who fight tirelessly for freedom in Ukraine. Their resilience is a source of hope and inspiration for all who seek freedom and peace. Good will surely prevail over evil.”

