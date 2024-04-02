Prosecutor’s Office Asks Netherlands to Extradite Wanted ex-Official

The Georgian Prosecutor’s Office has appealed to the relevant authorities in the Netherlands to arrest and extradite UNM-era former Chief Prosecutor and Minister of Justice Zurab Adeishvili, who was convicted in absentia in Georgia on several criminal charges, the Prosecutor’s Office told Civil.ge on April 2. The pro-Government TV channel Imedi reported that Zurab Adeishvili is currently in the Hague.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, the decision to appeal to the Dutch authorities was based on the information that had been publicly disseminated.

Earlier, on March 12, the Prosecutor’s Office appealed to Germany and Belgium with the same request.

Adeishvili, 51, has recently been included in the Ukrainian delegations to Brussels and Berlin, leading to harsh criticism of Ukraine, Germany and the EU from the ruling Georgian Dream party and the Georgian government.

Zurab Adeishvili, a highly influential figure in former President Saakashvili’s inner circle, left Georgia a day after the October 2012 parliamentary elections, that resulted the nation’s first peaceful transfer of power through elections since regaining independence in 1991. The Georgian Prosecutor’s Office put Adeishvili on wanted list in 2013 on several counts but still fails to achieve his extradition. In 2015, Interpol dropped red notice for him, which was issued in 2013. After the Maidan in Ukraine, Adeishvili reportedly moved to Ukraine, according to the latest information on his whereabouts, he is working for the Ukrainian authorities.