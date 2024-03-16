PM Irakli Kobakhidze Visits Azerbaijan

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze visited Azerbaijan for the first time in his new capacity.

Economy Minister Levan Davitashvili and Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili are part of the delegation of the PM’ s official visit to Baku on March 16.

As part of the official visit, PM Kobakhidze met with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and his counterpart, Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

The Georgian PM also paid homage to the memory of the national leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev and his wife Zarifa Aliyeva. He visited the Alley of Shahids with his delegation and laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame memorial.

Meeting with President of Azerbaijan

On March 16, PM Irakli Kobakhidze had a one-on-one meeting with the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev. The meeting was held at the Zuğulba Presidential Palace.

According to the official press release of the Georgian Government, during the meeting the two leaders underlined the “high level” of the strategic partnership between Georgia and Azerbaijan. They emphasized the “close cooperation” between the two countries, including in the trade and economic spheres. They also discussed large-scale joint strategic projects and prospects for further cooperation, including in the areas of transport and energy.

PM Kobakhidze thanked President Aliyev for supporting Georgia’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. During the meeting, peace and stability in the region were emphasized. PM Kobakhidze expressed the country’s readiness “to continue contributing to this process in the future”.

“Pleasure to meet with President Ilham Aliyev on my first official visit to Azerbaijan as the Prime Minister. Fostering the longstanding friendship and strategic partnership between our nations remains our priority. During the meeting, we discussed joint opportunities in trade, energy, sustainability, and infrastructure development to benefit our citizens. Emphasized Georgia’s unwavering commitment to promoting enduring peace and stability in the region,” PM Kobakhidze tweeted.

Meeting with Prime Minister

On March 16, PM Kobakhidze met with his counterpart Ali Asadov.

During the meeting, the sides discussed trade and economic relations, joint regional projects, and other areas of cooperation, as well as strategic partnership between the two countries. According to the Georgian government’s press release, the sides underlined the importance of the Middle Corridor, including in terms of freight transport. They also discussed the “exceptional role” of the Georgian-Azerbaijani Intergovernmental Economic Commission, noting that the Commission is scheduled to meet in the near future.

During the meeting, they also stressed the significance of establishing stability and peace in the region. “Irakli Kobakhidze reaffirmed the Georgian Government’s readiness to continue contributing to ensuring peace and stability in the South Caucasus in the future,” the official press release says.

“Had fruitful discussions with Azerbaijani PM Ali Asadov, emphasizing our longstanding and strong friendship. Exchanged views on the opportunities for developing trade and economic cooperation, as well as explored avenues for closer partnership between state agencies to drive forward impactful regional projects,” PM Kobakhidze tweeted.

