Revaz Javelidze, Head of Government Administration. Photo: Georgian Government's press service.
News

New Gov’t Administration Head Appointed

10/05/2022 - 20:06
14 Less than a minute

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili today appointed Revaz Javelidze, 46, as the new Head of Government Administration.

Javelidze replaced Ilia Darchiashvili, who moved to the post of Foreign Minister on April 4.

Prior to the appointment, Javelidze served as the Deputy Head of the Government Administration and as the Government’s Parliamentary Secretary.

Earlier, in 2018-2021 he lead the youth program of the USAID-funded project Zrda Activity in Georgia. Before that, he was the Deputy Minister of Sport and Youth from 2015-to 2017.

Javelidze holds a Master of Law degree from the University of Texas School of Law.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)

Tags
10/05/2022 - 20:06
14 Less than a minute

მსგავსი/Related

Georgian Leaders, Veterans Mark WWII Victory Day

09/05/2022 - 14:52

Georgia to Submit Second Part of EU Questionnaire on May 10

06/05/2022 - 17:20

Russian-Owned Borjomi Sacks 49 Workers Amid Sanctions Fallout

05/05/2022 - 19:01

Armenian Defense Minister Visits Tbilisi

05/05/2022 - 13:13
© Copyright: Civil.ge 2022
Back to top button