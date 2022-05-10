New Gov’t Administration Head Appointed

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili today appointed Revaz Javelidze, 46, as the new Head of Government Administration.

Javelidze replaced Ilia Darchiashvili, who moved to the post of Foreign Minister on April 4.

Prior to the appointment, Javelidze served as the Deputy Head of the Government Administration and as the Government’s Parliamentary Secretary.

Earlier, in 2018-2021 he lead the youth program of the USAID-funded project Zrda Activity in Georgia. Before that, he was the Deputy Minister of Sport and Youth from 2015-to 2017.

Javelidze holds a Master of Law degree from the University of Texas School of Law.

