NDI Launches Pre-election Assessment Mission in Georgia

On February 19, the National Democratic Institute (NDI) initiated its Pre-election Assessment Mission (PEAM), comprising a series of high-level meetings preceding the 2024 Georgian parliamentary elections to evaluate the electoral landscape in Georgia. The PEAM delegation held its first meeting on February 20 with Shalva Papuashvili, the Speaker of Parliament.

Speaker Papuashvili, joined by Nikoloz Samkharadze, Chair of the Parliament’s Foreign Relations Committee, and Givi Mikanadze, Chair of the Education, Science, and Youth Affairs Committee, deliberated with the PEAM delegation on the pre-election climate, electoral legislation, assessments and expectations of the “Georgian Dream” party concerning the elections, and the party’s pre-election strategies.

The PEAM delegation will meet party representatives, government officials, as well as representatives of civil society, media and the international community on February 19-23. After completing its analysis, the delegation will release a statement of findings and recommendations. These meetings mark the initial phase of NDI’s broader observation, which encompasses a second PEAM, long-term analysis, and an election day delegation.

