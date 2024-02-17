President Zurabishvili’s Interview to Bloomberg

While in Munich to attend the Munich Security Conference, Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili gave an interview to Bloomberg on February 17. She spoke about Georgia’s integration into the EU and NATO, the war in Ukraine and Alexei Navalny’s death.

Georgia’s EU Integration

Answering a question about Georgia’s EU candidacy, how soon can Georgia move ahead, and what can jeopardize this process for Georgia President Zurabishvili stressed that “Ukraine has changed the approach towards enlargement” and that the acceleration of the EU integration process would not have happened if not for its resistance, “which has shown the whole Europe that their security is linked to [that of] Europe’s.”

She also said that “the Georgian population has done everything we could over the past yours to move towards Europe, we’ve had our share of struggle and battle”. She emphasized that Georgia has also resisted, although its resilience is “of different character due to the dimensions” but “not less… than that of Ukraine’s.”

She said: “And each time there is a doubt where Georgia wants to go, the Georgian population shows where it wants to go” adding that this is one of the reasons why she is “very optimistic.”

She also mentioned the Parliamentary elections in Georgia in October saying that she is “sure that one of the results of the main result of the elections, whoever is elected, will be the support for our European way, European orientation and that’s what will get us further down the road, towards the candidacy, enlargement and hopefully opening up the accession negotiations as soon as possible.” She pledged to support that process as much as possible.

NATO Enlargement

Asked about NATO enlargement and whether becoming closer to it is more or less safe for Georgia, taking into account Ukraine’s experience, Salome Zurabishvili dismissed the connection between Ukraine’s NATO aspiration and the invasion by Russia stressing that “decision of Russian to invade Ukraine, was an action Russia took by itself and was not a reaction to something, but an act of aggression.” She noted that Russian President Putin does not dare to cross a red line and attack NATO members and “this has been proven over and over again.” She added that for the countries of the former Soviet space it is clear that being within NATO “is the way to be defended and we don’t yet know any other way.” She also noted that for Georgia, “EU enlargement goes hand in hand with NATO enlargement”, and this is enshrined in the country’s constitution.

President Zurabishvili declined to comment whether possible victory of Donald Trump in US presidential elections will weaken NATO, only noting that just as Georgia has no alternative to the EU and NATO integration she believes that “the US has no alternative to remaining the biggest Ally in the very strong Alliance in the future.”

Asked whether Georgia could follow Ukraine’s example of signing bilateral security agreements with some NATO members before joining NATO, the Georgian President said that in general it is a “very interesting example” and “a very good way” in the intermediary period to get the Allies’ support, noting that this decision would be up to the Georgian government to take and would depend on “the willingness of the European partners.” She also stressed that this “should not change the ultimate objective” “or weaken and slow down” the process of the NATO integration.

Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine

Asked whether she is concerned that Vladimir Putin will step up his war efforts in Ukraine, after his reelection in March Salome Zurabishvili claimed that Putin “is stepping up and not waiting for re-election.” She also said that Putin has already lost in many ways and that the war “can last and drag, but that’s all he is able to do.” She expressed confidence that “after the decision of the EU and of US Senate we are going to see the stepping up of the efforts of the allies to support Ukraine, because doing so is really supporting themselves.” She concluded by saying: “That’s what the Vice President of the United States just said today, and … that’s something that should be remembered by each and every European country.”

Alexey Navalny’s Death

Answering a question about the death of the prominent Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny the Georgian President said that if the news of his death is confirmed “it will be disastrous and a tragedy for the human rights and democracy around the globe” and “this will confirm what is the regime today in Russia”. She also dismissed drawing a parallel between Navalny and jailed ex-President of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili, saying: “No comparison. Georgia is not Russia.”