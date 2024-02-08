Bzhania Meets Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov in Moscow

On February 8, the de facto leader of occupied Abkhazia, Aslan Bzhania, met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during his visit to Moscow. The purpose of the meeting was “to discuss the development of relations” between Russia and occupied Abkhazia. Bzhania left for Moscow on January 30 and has also met with other high-ranking Russian officials.

Bzhania also met the representatives of Presidential Administration and the Government of Russia. He met with First Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Dmitry Kozak, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, Deputy Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Rashid Nurgaliyev, Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov, Chairwoman of the Central Election Commission Ella Pamfilova, and Head of the Federal Tax Service Daniil Yegorov.

They discussed “bilateral cooperation” between the occupied Georgian region of Abkhazia and Russia in the socio-economic, energy and other fields.

Meanwhile, on February 7 a so-called draft law “On non-profit organizations and individuals performing the functions of a foreign agent“ has been submitted to the de-facto legislature of Abkhazia. According to the document, both non-profit organizations and individuals can be recognized as foreign agents if they receive foreign funding.

The receipt of funds from the states that recognize occupied Abkhazia as an independent state (Russia, Venezuela, Nicaragua, Nauru, Syria), citizens and legal entities registered in these states will not be the basis for recognition of a non-profit organization or an individual as a “foreign agent”.

