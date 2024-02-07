Natural Disasters Hit Western Georgia, Killing at Least Six

Natural disasters struck the Adjara and Imereti regions of Georgia, killing at least six people. On 6 February, natural disasters claimed two lives in the Adjara region of Georgia. One citizen was killed by a landslide in Tsoniarisi village of the Keda municipality. In the same region, in the Tkhilvana village of the Khulo municipality, an avalanche hit two people, resulting in the death of one person, while the other was transferred to safety.

On February 7, four people were killed by a landslide in the Nergeti village of the Baghdati municipality, Ministry of Internal Affairs reports. One citizen has been evacuated to safety, while search and rescue operations continue for five people. According to the MIA, more than 200 firemen and rescuers are at the disaster sites. Appropriate equipment including drones and a group of k-9 experts are mobilized.

President of Georgia Salome Zurabishvili has expressed “deep sorrow” for the lives lost and offered condolences to their families and loved ones.

The Mayor of Tbilisi, Kakha Kaladze, also offered condolences for the lives lost.

The Speaker of the Georgian Parliament, Shalva Papuashvili, expressed his condolences to the families and the loved ones of the victims of these “horrific tragedies” and noted that the rescuers are sparing no effort in the search and rescue operations.

This article was updated on 07/02/2024 at 13:26 to reflect Speaker Papuashvili’s condolences.

