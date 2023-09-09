The Daily Beat: 8 September

Landslides and flooding caused by heavy rains killed three people, including minors, in Guria – Western part of Georgia. These natural disasters have caused damage to the region’s infrastructure, including houses, bridges, and roads connecting villages. According to the interior ministry, the rescue operation in the affected Guria region will continue throughout the night.

While on his first official visit to Georgia, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borell held meetings with the President, Prime Minister, Foreign Minister, Speaker, and parliamentary majority and opposition representatives. Implementing the 12 EU conditions, increasing Georgia’s foreign policy alignment with the EU, and regional security challenges were topping the discussion agenda during Tbilisi meetings. According to the official press releases, HR/VP Josep Borell expressed the EU’s commitment to support Georgia’s EU membership aspirations, calling for unity and reforms.

At a joint press conference, PM Garibashvili welcomed the opening of a European perspective for Georgia, praising his government’s work in accomplishing most of the 12 EU conditions and accusing the opposition forces of sabotaging the country’s EU integration. On his part, HR Borell urged not to miss the historic opportunity, work jointly, and demonstrate commitment to EU values, indicating that only three out of 12 EU conditions are accomplished. Borell also rejected the notion that the EU wants to use Georgia to open a second front against Russia, describing it as Russian propaganda and expressed regret over the resumption of flights with Russia.

Former public defender Nino Lomjaria established a new pro-EU public movement – Georgia’s European Orbit – to lobby for the country’s EU candidacy and European future. According to Lomjaria, “Georgia’s European Orbit” is a new public platform that creates a space for those who believe in Georgia’s European future and are ready to turn existing challenges into opportunities for the country’s development. During her tenure as a public defender, Nino Lomjaria has been repeatedly criticized by the ruling party, accusing her of being politically biased in favor of the opposition. Recently, she was awarded the National Order of Honor by the French President, and the US State Department named Lomjaria and her team among the winners of the Annual Global Human Rights Defender Award.

Record-setting Day

On a rainy Friday evening, Spain’s national football team thrashed Georgia 7-1 in a Euro 2024 qualifier, leaving Georgian fans extremely disappointed. Spanish victory in Tbilisi will be remembered in football history as Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal, aged 16, set two new records, becoming Spain’s youngest-ever player at senior level and youngest scorer of all time by firing in the final goal 20 minutes from the end. Yamal is now the youngest player to score for a European national team since 1906.