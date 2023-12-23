Conservative Movement Leaders Charged for Burning EU Flags

On the evening of 22 December, the leaders of the pro-Russian “Conservative Movement”, Zurab Makharadze and Irakli Martinenko, removed the flag of the European Union from the Tbilisi City Hall building and burnt it on the spot. A video of event was published on the website of the propaganda media “Alt-Info”, the mouth piece of the Conservative Movement, showing footage of the flag being taken down and set on fire. The video does not show any obstruction by the City Hall security.

On 23 December, Irakli Martinenko, was fined 1000 GEL [under the first part of Article 174-18 Prima of the Code of Administrative Offences] for burning the European Union flag in front of Tbilisi City Hall.

As for Zurab Makharadze, who committed the same offence earlier this year, an administrative case has been opened against him [under the second part of Article 174-18 Prima, which implies the repeated commission of the same act].

The perpetrators expressed solidarity with Lasha Sharukhia, who was sentenced to pre-trial detention for removing and burning the EU flag from the Mtskheta City Hall building in an earlier incident on December 21. Sharukhia was charged with damaging property by arson or other generally dangerous means (Article 187 of the Georgian Criminal Code, which carries a prison sentence of 3 to 6 years).

After a video of his actions went viral, his arrest was protested by a number of Georgian priests, who also burned the EU flag. The pro-Russian Altl-info channel featured more of the footage on December 23 showing the “burning of EU flag by the citizens” in support to Sharukhia accompanied by derogatory statements regarding the EU, in what seems to be an organized campaign.

In March this year, following the largely pro-European rallies on 7-8 March against the law on Russian agents, Conservative Movement (sometimes also referred as Alt-Info) leader Zurab Makharadze and several of his associates pulled down the EU flag from the parliament building in the center of Tbilisi and burned it. They were charged with an administrative offence and fined 1000 GEL (about 370 USD) each.

