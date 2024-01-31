Security Raids Residence of Homophobic Blogger Suspected of False Bomb Threat Emails

On January 31, as part of an investigation into an alleged false notification on terrorism, the State Security Service of Georgia (SSSG) searched the residence of Beka Vardosanidze, the Georgian blogger known for disseminating hate speech and homophobic views. Vardosanidze will be questioned as a witness for the time being, the Security Service informed. SSSG said it seized computers and data devices for expertise.

According to the SSSG, during the investigation, it was determined that at certain intervals, threatening messages threatening explosions were sent from the e-mail account to Imedi TV, the State Security Service and the Ministry of Interior. According to the SSSG, the text stated that explosive devices had been planted at a Tbilisi bar, a club, and on the stage being set up for New Year’s events, as well as other central areas.

Vardosanidze is closely associated with the ultra-conservative, anti-Western, pro-Russian, and homophobic political party Conservative Movement/Alt-Info, which said the raid is an act of “political repression.”

While Alt-Info has often allied on specific issues with the Georgian Orthodox Church, the ruling party, and especially its radical offshoot, People Power, Vardosanidze has recently been at loggerheads with them. He slammed the Orthodox Church during the controversy surrounding St. Matrona’s icon featuring late soviet dictator, Joseph Stalin. Vardosanidze has also been critical of the ruling Georgian Dream party and of its honorary chairman, Bidzina Ivanishvili, personally.

