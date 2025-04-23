Alt-Info Resurrected in New “Conservatives for Georgia”

The ultra-conservative, anti-Western, openly pro-Russian and anti-liberal Alt-Info movement was registered yesterday, April 22, by the public registry as a political party “Conservatives for Georgia.”

In 2024, the public registry cancelled Alt-Info’s registration as a political party. The decision was based on a request from the Anti-Corruption Bureau to the public registry to verify the legality of the party’s registration, particularly regarding irregularities in signatures. It was widely believed, however, that the decision not to register the party was related to GD’s attempts to consolidate votes ahead of the October 26, 2024, parliamentary elections.

Disgruntled Alt-Info members then merged with another pro-Russian force, the Patriots Alliance, to participate in the parliamentary elections. A few days after the elections, in which they failed to secure the 5 percent threshold to enter parliament, Alt-Info also had to shut down the TV station it operated, citing financial reasons.

“We are registering a party because we don’t have one, and it is the demand of the people and our supporters to create the party and for us to continue party work,” Konstantine Morgoshia, a U.S.-sanctioned leader of the revived political party, told RFE/RL’s Georgian Service on February 28.

The public registry’s green light for the pro-Russian political party comes several months before local elections scheduled for October 4, in which many of the pro-European political forces that consider the 2024 parliamentary elections rigged say they will not participate.

The Russia-friendly far-right group, whose leaders have been sanctioned by the US Treasury Department, is notorious for a series of violent actions, including repeated violence against the LGBT community during Pride events and the public burning of EU flags.

