Speaker Papuashvili, Pro-government POSTV Slam EaP Index Authors and CSOs

After days of silence, following the publication of the new edition of the Eastern Partnership (EaP) Index, in which Georgia was ranked third out of six countries, behind Moldova and Ukraine, and was said to have “lost significant ground across both democracy and good governance, and policy convergence indicators,” Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili, slammed the authors of the Index, accusing them of sending inaccurate information about Georgia to European structures.

Speaking to journalists on the matter, the Parliament Speaker Papuashvili said that the Georgian authors of the index “are angry with the Georgian government and they have taken out their anger on Georgia”. He stated: “This evaluation has no connection with reality,” adding that “it is not serious to discuss that Georgia is lagging behind Ukraine and Moldova.” He urged the authors of the Eastern Partnership Index to “look at all the authoritative international evaluations and rankings and they will see where Georgia stands, where our country is.”

Pro-government POSTV accused the Georgian authors of the index of “sending negative conclusions about Georgia to European structures”. The POSTV went on to say that “due to the negative report sent by [the author], Georgia has taken the third place in the report of the Eastern Partnership Civil Society Forum, after Ukraine and Moldova”.

