New Contract for Company with which Tbilisi City Hall Cancelled Tsereteli Ave Reconstruction Contract

The Road Department of the Ministry of Regional Development and Infrastructure of Georgia has signed a contract with company RTD Ltd. for the rehabilitation of a section of the Igoeti-Kaspi-Akhalkalaki highway. RTD is the company with which Tbilisi City Hall terminated the contract for the construction of Tsereteli Avenue on January 16 due to problems in meeting deadlines.

According to the Roads Department’s statement, the tender for the rehabilitation of the road was announced on November 9, 2023. Only three companies participated in the tender, with RTD being the cheapest option, according to the Department. The company was announced as the winner of the tender on December 22, 2023. The contract between the parties was officially signed on January 18, 2024, two days after the cancellation of the Tsereteli contract.

The statement reads: “We emphasize that the Roads Department acted in accordance with the law in determining the winner and had no legal grounds to disqualify the bidder or terminate the tender. Nor did the Department have any legal grounds for refusing to sign the contract with the winning company. Moreover, the Roads Department’s refusal would be a violation of the law.”

The Roads Department also points out that despite all the information about the procurement process that is open to the public “the representatives of the television company, without checking with the competent authority, deliberately disseminate incomplete information with the sole purpose of misleading the population and discrediting the state authorities.”

In a comment to the online media Netgazeti, the Ministry of Infrastructure also said that Tbilisi City Hall had requested that RTD be blacklisted, but since the company had won the tender before it was added to the list, the ministry had no legal grounds to cancel the contract.