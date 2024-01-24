Information Integrity Coalition Calls on Authorities to “Stop Attacks on CSOs”

The Information Integrity Coalition has issued a statement condemning “the Georgian government’s targeted attacks on civil society organizations”. In particular, the Coalition recalls recent statements by senior political officials “aimed at discrediting the organizations that fight against disinformation and work on election issues and human rights,” stressing that such campaigns and political manipulation around important issues are particularly dangerous.

The statement singles out the recent special press briefing held by the Speaker of Parliament Shalva Papuashvili, where he attacked the head of the Tolerance Center Beka Mindiashvili, as well as research organization SovLab, studying Georgia’s Soviet past and non-governmental organization Civic Idea. The statement states that practices characteristic to non-democratic states, such as instrumentalization of religious topics and history, disinformation, declaring human rights defenders and CSOs as enemies of states, further increase polarization in society and “carry risks of spurring confrontation on religious grounds”.

The organization expresses concern that “the government deliberately tries to make religious organizations an active part of the political process, which damages the political neutrality and independence of the religious organizations themselves.”

The statement notes that “international donor organizations are also the target of a coordinated attack”, citing in particular US Agency for International Development (USAID), which was criticized by Speaker Papuashvili at the press-briefing. Such attacks, which “have happened more than once by the ruling party and government representatives”, as well as “anti-Western People’s Power” group”, reinforce the Kremlin’s propaganda narrative, “which portrays Western civilization as an enemy of Georgian identity”, the statement says.

Information Integrity Coalitions states that despite backing off the adoption of the so-called “Russian law”, the authorities continue attempts “to discredit civil society organizations and limit their financial sustainability, which aims to weaken the institution of civil society in Georgia.”

The statement cites the May 2023 META report which revealed coordinated inauthentic behaviour on behalf of the government, leading to the government’s Strategic Communications Department.

The Coalition stresses that “the existence of a strong institution of civil society is important for the democratic development of the country” and that the European Commission’s communication on the 2023 Enlargement Policy, pays special attention to cooperation with civil organizations and their involvement.

The Information Integrity Coalition calls on the political authorities of Georgia “to stop attacks on civil organizations and the country’s international partners and to make efforts to implement the recommendations necessary for the European integration process.