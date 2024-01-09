Individual Wanted on Interpol Red Notice Extradited from Georgia to USA

An individual wanted on an Interpol Red Notice for committing particularly serious crimes has been extradited from Georgia to the United States, the Prosecutor’s Office of Georgia reported on January 9.

According to the Office the extradited individual was wanted by the U.S. authorities on charges including sexual violence against minors and assault on a family member in Texas from 2017-2021, as well as involvement in organized crime and other offenses in Louisiana during 2020-2021.

The Tbilisi City Court, responding to a petition from the Georgian Prosecutor’s Office, found the extradition admissible. The Minister of Justice of Georgia made the final decision on extradition on December 26, 2023, and the individual was handed over to U.S. authorities.

The Prosecutor’s Office of Georgia has reaffirmed its commitment to future cooperation with international partners to bring wanted individuals to justice.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)