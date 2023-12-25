NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative: NATO-Georgia Relations in ‘Very Good Health’

In an interview with the Georgian Public Broadcaster (GPB) aired on December 24, NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia, Javier Colomina, stated that the relations between the Alliance and Georgia are in “very good health.”

“We are using all the tools we have to cooperate with our partners, particularly practical cooperation through military-to-military channels,” Colomina noted, adding that NATO-Georgia cooperation covers a wide range of issues, including maritime and cyber security, special operations forces, and hybrid security.

Regarding the NATO Open Door Policy, Colomina reiterated that the Alliance adheres to the 2008 Bucharest Summit decision, affirming that Georgia and Ukraine will eventually become members. According to Colomina, this is a political decision to be made by the Alliance. In this context, he once again praised practical cooperation and, without further elaboration, noted that “we want to see some of the reforms that we’ve been requesting to be implemented.”

Asked about the upcoming parliamentary elections in Georgia in 2024, Colomina made it clear that the Alliance itself does not send election observer missions. However, he stressed that NATO expects the elections to be held “in a fair, competitive and free manner, as we expect in any healthy democracy.”

Speaking of the Black Sea region, Colomina emphasized its strategic importance for the Alliance and also its “enormous importance for the stability of the Euro-Atlantic area.” He added that the Black Sea is “part of our military plans and it is part of the conversations that we have with both Allies and partners in the region.”

In a follow-up question, Colomina was reminded by the journalist of Russia’s plan to open a permanent naval base in occupied Abkhazia. When asked what kind of threats this plan brings to NATO and what its reaction is, Colomina noted that “whenever we see investments from Russia to have a presence in areas that are in our vicinity, it is a matter of concern.” He added that “if we see the need, we will be capable and willing to take action if we are under attack or if we consider that it is threatening enough.”

The conversation also touched upon killings and kidnappings of Georgian citizens by Russian occupation forces. According to Colomina, in this regard, the Alliance is supporting Georgia by helping strengthen its capabilities and also increasing the level of deterrence messages. Colomina reiterated NATO’s “extremely clear” position supporting Georgia’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Among other topics, the conversation covered Armenia-Azerbaijan relations as well. Colomina noted that NATO is supportive of the normalization of relations between the countries, which is “fundamental” for the security in the region.

“I think Armenia has decided very clearly to make a shift in their foreign policy to take some distance from Moscow. It’s something that we have encouraged,” Colomina said in response to a question regarding Yerevan’s security policy diversification and its potential interest in getting closer to NATO. “The Armenians are free to take their own decisions, but they decided to do that and I believe they’re already starting to get closer to us – to ask for more cooperation, to ask for more political dialogue, to ask for more NATO presence and visibility in the relationship they have with us.”

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)