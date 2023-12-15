EU Leaders on Georgia Receiving the EU Candidate Status

The adoption on 14 December of the European Council’s decision on the countries in the enlargement package, in particular on the opening of negotiating talks with Moldova and Ukraine, and provisionally with Bosnia-Herzegovina, as well as the granting of EU candidate status to Georgia, came as a surprise not only to pundits and media experts, but also to the heads of state and government of the EU member states attending the EU Council meeting who expected difficult debates and possibly even a failure to come to an agreement. The main obstacle was Hungarian PM Vikrot Orban’s position regarding giving the green light to Ukraine, which according to his comments before the EU Council kicked off “did not fulfil the European Commission recommendations.”

Mark Rutte, Prime Minister of the Netherlands, was the most open with journalists about the spontaneous arrangement that allowed the EU to avoid a deadlock. He said German Chancellor Scholz “made a proposal” that Hungarian PM Viktor Orban leave the room, noting that the latter was absent for about two minutes, which allowed the 26 leaders to endorse the deal. Prime Minister Rutte said that Scholz’s proposal came as a “complete surprise”, adding that he thought it was “brilliant” and that “it worked!”

Commenting on Georgia’s receipt of the EU candidate status, following the decision, the EU and member states’ main message was that the EU had sent an important message to Georgia and now it’s up to the country to follow through.

Charles MICHEL, European Council President

“This is historic moment, and shows the credibility of the EU, the strength of EU, Decision is made, we open negotiations with Ukraine, and with Moldova. granted status to Georgia and with Bosnia-Herzegovina we will open negotiations and report will be issued in March and based on that she decision will be made in March. This is a very powerful political decision.”

Alexander DE CROO, Prime Minister of Belgium

“We gave a message to the Ukrainians that in difficult times we are on their side. We appreciate all the sacrifices they have done, we appreciate all reforms they have done. Continued reforms mean the process on accession could be started, it’s also a very important message to Moscow, even in difficult times are on the side of Ukrainians… and this message is very important and very clear one… We will not be intimidated”

“I think the message we give to all these countries is that we appreciate all the efforts done and we’ll continue on this path…This is a long path, and lots of reforms are necessary, but whoever wants to be part of this European Union that creates so much prosperity, that guarantees security to its population- if you do necessary reforms you could be part of this.”

Robert GOLOB, Prime Minister of Slovenia, message to Georgia

“Take this as a very symbolic step forward from the the EU side but now it’s up to you. Everything is in your hands, you need to work diligently and you need to work really hard to make all the reforms necessary. And if you fulfill your part of the bargain, I am sure the European Union and the member states will follow as well… Sometimes it takes very long, sometimes it can go faster. I believe we live in the geo-political situation where things may move faster than they did in the last 10 years, so its’ up to you to take up this occasion. The faster you go the faster we’ll follow.”

Andrej PLENKOVIĆ, Prime Minister of Croatia

“First of all, congratulations to PM Garibashvili, who visited Croatia this July and we agreed that we should stronger support Georgia’s efforts. Georgia fulfilled the criteria to be granted the candidate’s status. Today there was a very clear and large consensus, and I think this is a really important and encouraging message to the Georgian people, to whom I send my best greetings on this positive news. Main advice to work diligently and continue on the European path…”

Leo VARADKAR, Taoiseach of Ireland

“I suppose the message to any country, including Georgia is to stay on the path of reform, stay on the path of democracy, rule of law, modernizing and freeing your economies and societies. The European Union is our common European home. Membership wont’ happen overnight or even in a few years’ time, but all those countries are now firmly on that pathway and we look forward to welcoming these countries in years ahead.”