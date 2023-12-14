European Commissioner for Transport Underlines the Increased Importance of Black Sea

Transport Commissioner Aldina Valean spoke about the growing importance of the Black Sea and the port of Anaklia in the context of Europe’s connectivity and as part of the Middle Corridor at a meeting with journalists from Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine on December 14, alongside the ongoing EU summit. She said: “While we have already seen development for electricity and other sectors, transport also needs further support, I hope we can work together [on this].”

On Black Sea

“The Black Sea is showing its potential and also its importance,” noted the European Commissioner. She said: “When the Black Sea was blocked by Russia, we saw how international trade suffered”. This, in her words, underlined the importance of the Black Sea for the global market. Valean highlighted the recent resolution adopted by the International Maritime Organisation, which condemns any blockade and malicious activity by Russia in the Black Sea and says it’s important to secure routes for ships. She noted: “The whole international community views Black Sea as a very important space for international commerce.”

On Chinese Investment in Anaklia

The European Commissioner noted: “We have Chinese investment in Europe too” noting that “of course we are competitors on global market.” She said: “It’s up to the Georgia government to decide who will make investments. I know there are companies in Europe who have a lots of interest in this port. While they will be debating with your government, alternative solutions might emerge but in the end the ultimate decision is up to Georgia and we cannot influence it.”

On Middle Corridor

The Commissioner stressed that the Middle Corridor is “one of the projects which is absolutely important for the European Union”. She added: “We are hoping that new investments and projects will arise so that Georgia will be connected to the EU as part of the Middle Corridor.” Aldina Valean also noted: “We have a study for Middle Corridor, which will highlight in the end where the priority investments need to be made for it to function. And we are engaging with many countries in the region, to have this Corridor prioritized.”