Georgian Citizen Released by Russian Occupation Forces

Giorgi Darchiashvili, a Georgian citizen illegally detained by the Russian occupation forces, has been released and is now safe in Tbilisi-controlled territory, the State Security Service of Georgia reported on December 12.

According to the SSSG, the central government of Georgia raised the issue within the framework of the Geneva International Discussions (GID) and the Incident Prevention and Response Mechanism (IPRM).

The SSSG further noted that the emergency hotline and “all relevant instruments at the disposal of the central government” were activated to secure Darchiashvili’s release from illegal detention.

“The central government, together with international partners, continues to work actively for the release of all Georgian citizens illegally detained in the occupied territories,” the SSSG said, adding that “the responsibility for all destructive acts committed in the occupied territories of Georgia, as well as along the occupation line, rests with the occupying power.”

