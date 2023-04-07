PM Garibashvili Meets with President Aliyev in Azerbaijan

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, who is visiting Azerbaijan on April 7, met with President Ilham Aliyev and discussed the issues of fruitful bilateral cooperation in various fields as well as regional security.

According to the Georgian government administration, the parties discussed the Black Sea submarine electricity cable project connecting the Caucasus region with Europe, as well as the dynamics of the project implementation and relevant plans for the future.

Irakli Garibashvili and Ilham Aliyev also discussed the regional security environment and challenges. The importance of peace and stability in the region for ensuring economic development was underlined. “Irakli Garibashvili assured Ilham Aliyev of Georgia’s readiness to continue its contribution to ensuring peace and stability in the region,” the Georgian government administration said.

During meeting w/ @presidentaz highlighted that 🇬🇪 values its strategic partnership w/ 🇦🇿, & is committed to deepening co-op across a variety of sectors, incl. energy, trade, transport & security. Together we can address regional challenges & promote co-op for mutual interests. pic.twitter.com/GPnE9qPrXP — Irakli Garibashvili (@GharibashviliGe) April 7, 2023

Remarks made after the meeting

Speaking at a joint press conference after the meeting, President Aliyev said that a number of important issues were discussed with PM Garibashvili. He also stressed that Georgia and Azerbaijan play a crucial role in Europe’s energy security and that this role is even more important considering the current geopolitical situation. Aliyev also noted the longstanding close and friendly relations between the two countries, as well as successful cooperation in various fields, adding that the visit of Prime Minister Garibashvili will further contribute to this.

Irakli Garibashvili, for his part, focused on the strategic relations between the two countries and the already implemented projects of “historic importance.” “Georgia is a reliable transit partner country for the implementation of these important projects,” he said, adding that “Georgia and Azerbaijan have a great potential to supply green renewable energy to Europe.” Georgian Prime Minister also noted that Georgia and Azerbaijan are working “in a coordinated manner” on the development of the so-called “middle corridor.” Garibashvili noted that the war in Ukraine was also discussed with President Aliyev, stressing that “our main task and interest is to maintain peace and stability, which is the basis for greater prosperity of our peoples.”

In Azerbaijan, Garibashvili is accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Levan Davitashvili, Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili and Head of the Government Administration Revaz Javelidze.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)