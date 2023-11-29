Romanian Parliament Adopts Resolution Supporting Georgia’s EU Integration

On November 29, the Romanian Parliament adopted a resolution on the “European perspective of Republic of Moldova, Ukraine, Georgia and the Western Balkans”. According to the Georgian Foreign Ministry, the resolution was supported by the Romanian Chamber of Deputies and Senate.

Many thanks to the Romanian Parliament for adopting a resolution on the European Perspective of Georgia. We highly appreciate your support for our country, especially at such a decisive moment on the EU accession path. — Ilia Darchiashvili (@iliadarch) November 29, 2023

According to the Georgian MFA press release, the resolution highlights that Romania, as Georgia’s strategic partner, reaffirms Romania’s support for Georgia’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity. It underscores the significance of connectivity in bolstering stability, security, and prosperity in the Black Sea region, along with its pivotal role in integration into the European space. It acknowledges the EU’s enlargement policy as a highly effective tool for fostering democratic transformation in the Eastern Neighborhood and the Western Balkans.

According to the resolution, the Romanian Parliament “strongly supports” Georgia’s, Moldova’s and Ukraine’s EU integration process and “calls for continued European support to enable Georgia to take further steps towards European integration, including obtaining EU membership candidate status.” It also emphasizes that Romania hopes that Georgia will continue its efforts for the comprehensive and sustainable implementation of the recommendations of the European Commission.

The resolution also underscores the EU’s role in securing peace, stability, and security in the Eastern neighborhood, highlighting the imperative to enhance EU connectivity across the region. The Romanian Parliament stands ready to collaborate and support candidate country Parliaments, facilitating their path to EU accession.

