Occupied Abkhazia to Tighten Security on Abkhaz Section of Georgia-Russia Border as Putin Expected Nearby

On November 28, the occupied Abkhazia’s de-facto interior ministry announced the strengthening of security measures in the “territories bordering the Russian Federation” as Russia’s President Putin is reportedly expected to visit the Krasnodar region of Russia.

According to the information, the reason for this is the III Congress of Young Scientists, which will take place in Russia from 28 to 30 November , in the Sirius Science and Art Park. Sirius is an urban settlement in the Krasnodar region, a federal territory of Russia. According to media reports, Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to address the congress.

In addition, the de-facto ministry also said in its announcement that “in order to ensure road traffic safety and prevent violations of road traffic rules, the “Holodnaya Rechka” road patrol service post was opened on November 28.

Also Read: