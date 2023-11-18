Police Detain 13 at a Forestry Rally

The Police say thirteen activists were detained in downtown Tbilisi at the Ministry of Environment as they tried to set up tents. Most protesters came down from the mountainous West Georgian province of Racha, where the rallies have been ongoing since September 27. Locals demand the cancellation of the 49-year forestry license given to David Khidasheli, a Russia-based businessman. The protesters say the license was awarded without the required public consultation and have been demanding a response from the Ministry of Environment since November 3.

Media reports say Varlam Goletiani, a controversial leader of the “Rioni Valley Defenders” and the key figure in protest against the construction of Namakhvani HPP, is among the detained.