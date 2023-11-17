FM Darchiashvili Visits Denmark

On November 16, Minister of Foreign Affairs Ilia Darchiashvili met with Michael Aastrup-Jensen, Chairman of the Foreign Policy Committee and Niels Hansen, Chairman of the European Affairs Committee of the Parliament of the Kingdom of Denmark in the framework of the visit to the Scandinavian country.

According to the Foreign Ministry, the meeting focused on the partnership between Georgia and Denmark. The discussion touched Georgia’s European integration efforts, in particular the European Commission’s recommendation for candidate status. Minister Darchiashvili highlighted the legislative and institutional reforms Georgia has undertaken to align with the European Commission’s priorities.

The Minister particularly emphasized Denmark’s position on Georgia’s European integration, “the importance of mobilizing support at the parliamentary level, and the direct involvement and role of MPs in this process.” Minister Darchiashvili expressed his optimism about the European Council’s decision to grant Georgia candidate status by the end of the year, anticipating a new phase in Georgia-EU relations.

According to the Georgian MFA, special note was taken of the conference dedicated to the security of the Black Sea region, which was organized by the Danish Parliament. The sides also discussed the security environment and challenges facing the region.

The meeting concluded with both sides reaffirming their willingness to maintain and strengthen close cooperation.

On November 16, Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili met with the Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Denmark, Lars Løkke Rasmussen. Discussions focused on Georgia’s European integration, in particular the European Commission’s recommendation for Georgia’s candidate status.

According to the Foreign Ministry, the meeting also covered various aspects of bilateral cooperation, highlighting recent high-level visits and the opening of the Embassy of the Kingdom of Denmark in Tbilisi. Both sides expressed satisfaction with the growing bilateral cooperation and Denmark’s increasing role in the region.

According to MFA, Denmark’s support for Georgia’s foreign policy priorities and mutual recognition of a strong regional partnership were highlighted. The sides noted the importance of regular political dialogue and welcomed the signing of the Memorandum on enhanced political and development cooperation between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the two countries.

Discussions also touched upon cooperation within the Nordic format, “which provides a new platform for regional and multilateral cooperation.”

