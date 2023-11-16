Austrian Parliament’s Federal Council President Visits Georgia

The President of the Federal Council of the Austrian Parliament, Claudia Arpa, together with an accompanying delegation, is on a working visit to Georgia in the week of 13 November. The Austrian official has held meetings with the Speaker of the Georgian Parliament, the Prime Minister, the Head of the Georgian-Austrian Parliamentary Friendship Group, and attended the Bertha von Suttner Prize award ceremony at the Dadiani Palace. The Federal Council President also visited the occupation line at the Enguri river.

On November 13, Speaker of the Georgian Parliament Shalva Papuashvili met with his Austrian counterpart and hailed the recent dynamics in bilateral relations and thanked Austria for supporting Georgia’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. “Shalva Papuashvili welcomed the recommendation issued by the European Commission concerning the granting of the EU candidate status to Georgia and expressed his hopes for the official receipt of the status in December” the Parliament reported, adding that Speaker expressed hope for Austria’s support.

According to the Georgian Parliament, the Austrian official congratulated Georgia on receiving the EU Commission’s positive recommendation and “accentuated the importance of compliance with nine priorities set out by the European Commission.”

“The parties underlined the joint events purposed to raising awareness of the youth on democracy and encouragement of civil education, the letter of intent on which was signed within the framework of the visit of the President of the National Council of Austria, Wolfgang Sobotka,” the Parliament’s statement concludes.

Fruitful exchange with Claudia Arpa, President of 🇦🇹 Federal Council. Recent high-level visits demonstrate positive dynamics in 🇬🇪-🇦🇹 relations. We are grateful for 🇦🇹's support for 🇬🇪's territorial integrity & European choice. Talked about 🇬🇪's economic & democratic development… pic.twitter.com/sRyuqjjJCJ — Shalva Papuashvili 🇬🇪 (@shpapuashvili) November 13, 2023

On November 14, the President of the Federal Council continued her trip with a visit to the Prime Minister of Georgia, Irakli Garibashvili. According to the Georgian government administration, Prime Minister Garibashvili expressed the hope that Austria will continue to support Georgia on its European integration path.

According to the Austrian Embassy in Tbilisi, “interesting discussions” were held between PM Garibashvili and the Austrian Parliament’s Federal Council President on EU integration, and economic and political developments. The Austrian official also congratulated on the European Commission’s recommendation of Georgia’s EU candidacy.

Interesting discussions between 🇬🇪@GharibashviliGe and 🇦🇹 Federal Council delegation on 🇪🇺 integration, economic & pol developments.@arpa_claudia congratulated to positive Commission recommendation.@OeParl pic.twitter.com/wbZR8XZefS — Austrian Embassy Tbilisi (@AustriaInGe) November 15, 2023

On November 15, Claudia Arpa and her delegation attended the award ceremony of the Bertha von Suttner Prize at the Dadiani Palace in the city of Zugdidi in western Georgia “to personally congratulate the winner on his achievement”.

Great to be back in #Zugdidi!



Awaiting now the Bertha von Suttner award ceremony!@OeParl @arpa_claudia pic.twitter.com/QO1nlkQZmI — Austrian Embassy Tbilisi (@AustriaInGe) November 15, 2023

On the same day, she also held a working lunch in Tbilisi with the Head of the Parliamentary Georgia-Austria Friendship Group, Anri Okhanashvili.

Working lunch of 🇦🇹 Federal Council delegation led by @arpa_claudia with Friendship Group led by @A_Okhanashvili_



Thanks for your hospitality!

🇦🇹🤝🇬🇪 pic.twitter.com/YL7Oow0AKp — Austrian Embassy Tbilisi (@AustriaInGe) November 15, 2023

On November 16, according to the Austrian Embassy in Georgia, President Arpa and her delegation joined the European Union Monitoring Mission (EUMM) patrol to “learn more about the situation along the Enguri river.”

“Thanks to the Mission for its important work! Austria has been supporting and will continue to support the EUMM including by providing high-caliber staff. Thanks to the Austrian Mission members to join our patrol and provide important insight on the situation on the ground and the conflict-affected population,” the Austrian Embassy wrote.

