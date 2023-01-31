President Zurabishvili Meets Austrian Chancellor

As part of his official visit to Tbilisi on January 30, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer met with President Salome Zurabishvili to discuss bilateral economic cooperation, Georgia-EU relations, the war in Ukraine and the regional situation.

According to the presidential administration, President Zurabishvili noted that “granting of the European perspective to Georgia was a historic decision on the path to EU integration, supported by the majority of the Georgian population.”

The sides emphasized the need to continue institutional reforms in Georgia, with President Zurabishvili noting that “the EU should make a strategic decision regarding Georgia and show the Russian Federation that Georgia enjoys the support of the EU.”

The sides also discussed Russia’s occupation of Georgian territories, which “remains one of the key challenges for the country.” “It was noted that the country will not deviate from its declared policy, which provides for the restoration of territorial integrity only by peaceful means,” the presidential administration said.

The Austrian Chancellor, for his part, reiterated his country’s support for Georgia’s territorial integrity and the EU integration process.

