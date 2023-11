Президент Федерального совета австрийского парламента находится с визитом в Грузии

Fruitful exchange with Claudia Arpa, President of 🇦🇹 Federal Council. Recent high-level visits demonstrate positive dynamics in 🇬🇪-🇦🇹 relations. We are grateful for 🇦🇹's support for 🇬🇪's territorial integrity & European choice. Talked about 🇬🇪's economic & democratic development… pic.twitter.com/sRyuqjjJCJ