Expectations for EC Recommendation on Georgia’s EU Candidate Status with Additional Conditions

The European Commission’s evaluation of Georgia’s candidacy for EU membership is scheduled to be released on November 8 at 15:00 Georgian time.

On November 8, Politico’s Playbook “EU membership talks with Ukraine and Moldova” reported, citing anonymous sources: “Good news for Tbilisi, too: They will also recommend that EU governments grant candidate status to Georgia, two officials said”.

Rikard Jozwiak, Europe Editor of the Radio Liberty Europe, tweeted that Georgia is expected to receive candidate status on the understanding that 9 steps will be taken.

🇪🇺 COM recommendations as things stands:

🇺🇦open accession talks. adoption of nego framework once 4 conditions met

🇲🇩as above with 3 cond

🇬🇪 candidate status on the understanding that 9 steps are taken

🇧🇦 opening of accession talks "once the necessary degree of compliance achieved — Rikard Jozwiak (@RikardJozwiak) November 8, 2023

Radio Liberty elaborated on the subject on November 8 citing its sources in Brussels and saying that the European Commissioners have reached a consensus to propose to EU member states that Georgia be granted candidate status if it takes steps in nine areas. Some of the nine steps are a continuation of the 12 recommendations issued by the European Commission in June 2022, while others are completely new.

According to Radio Liberty, a new condition added to the list concerns the fight against disinformation and “foreign information manipulation” related to the EU and its values. The European Commission also stresses the importance of Georgia aligning its foreign and security policy more closely with the European Union, [ed- the reason ostensibly being that Georgia’s record in this area has been steadily deteriorating.]

The conditions are said to be as follows:

Overcoming political polarization;

Holding fair elections – especially in the context of the 2024 parliamentary elections;

Improving institutional independence and impartiality in the country – and along with the Central Election Commission, the National Bank and the National Communications Regulatory Commission will be added to the list;

Judicial reform – including comprehensive reform of the High Council of Justice and the Prosecutor’s Office;

Fight against corruption;

De-oligarchization;

Protection of human rights, minority rights, media, and civil activists.

