The Daily Beat: 7 November

The international community, including EUHR Josep Borrell, US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller, Ambassadors, members of the European Parliament, and several foreign ministries reacted to the killing of a Georgian citizen Tamaz Ginturi by the Russian occupying forces, condemning the shooting and expressing condolences to his family.

While Georgian politicians from all sides condemned the killing of Tamaz Ginturi by the occupying forces, members of the ruling “Georgian Dream” party also insisted that the occupation was a legacy of the previous government, which should be blamed alongside Russia and the occupying regime. The representatives of the opposition, in turn, criticized the members of the GD for a failed “pragmatic Russia policy,” diverting attention and using the tragedy for narrow political ends. Civil.ge compiled the reactions from across the Georgian political spectrum to the killing of a Georgian citizen by the Russian occupation forces.

At a press conference, President Salome Zurabishvili announced the launching of a “big signature campaign” and gathering on the evening of November 8, following the release of the EC report on Georgia’s EU candidacy. According to the President, the gathering and signature campaign should send a big signal to Europe that “our future is not in Russia.” She also spoke of Russia’s centuries-old policy of killing, referring to the recent killing in the occupied Tskhinvali region, adding, “Our response to this policy is the only one – this is Europe, this is peace, and this is peace in Europe.”

The delegation of Special Representatives of the European Union and Member States for the Eastern Partnership visited Georgia, holding meetings with Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili, President Salome Zurabishvili, Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, and Speaker Shalva Papuashvili. The foreign ministry emphasized that the visit “of 20 EU member states carries a special importance and represents yet another clear example of political support from the European Union in such an important period for the country.”

On November 7, United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Situation of Human Rights Defenders, Mary Lawlor concluded her 10-day official visit to Georgia with a briefing for media representatives to share her findings. Mary Lawlor praised Georgia for its vibrant and diverse civil society, expressing concern about properly implementing Georgian legislation and recent legislative initiatives. UN Special Rapporteur also noted that there is no specific legislation on protecting human rights defenders in Georgia.

OC Media published the Caucasus Research Resource Centers (CRRC) Survey, suggesting that only 33% of Georgians believe the country will be granted the EU candidacy status. In comparison, 45% of the population are skeptical, and the rest are unsure. The survey, which was conducted on October 4-8, also found a solid partisan divide: “Despite having less favorable perceptions of the EU, supporters of the ruling Georgian Dream party are significantly more likely to think Georgia will be granted candidate status than opposition supporters and people that do not support any party.”