International Community Reacts to Russian Occupiers Killing a Georgian Citizen

The international community reacts to the killing of a Georgian citizen by the Russian occupying forces near the village of Kirbali in the Gori district during an attempt by the occupying forces to make an illegal arrest. According to the SSSG, another Georgian citizen was abducted.

European Union Monitoring Mission confirmed the shooting, extending its “heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased”. EUMM strongly condemns “the use of force in any form, and express our utmost concern over the deadly shooting incident.”

“It is imperative that such incidents are prevented to maintain peace, security, and stability in the region. We call upon all parties involved to exercise restraint and to take all necessary measures to prevent any further escalations. We are monitoring the situation closely, and are working to diffuse tensions, including through the extensive use of the EUMM-managed Hotline to exchange information surrounding the shooting,” – reads the statement.

Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy: “The EU strongly condemns the killing of a Georgian citizen and the detention of another one by the Russian border guards in Kirbali. We call for an immediate release. Russian military presence in the Georgian occupied breakaway regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia is illegal.”

Matthew Miller, US State Department Spokesperson: “The U.S. condemns the killing of Tamaz Ginturi, a Georgian citizen, by Russia’s occupying forces in Georgia and we extend our condolences. This death is a stark example of the destruction caused by Russia’s ongoing occupation of Georgia’s sovereign territory and elsewhere.”

Marija Pejčinović Burić, Secretary General of the Council of Europe: “Saddened by deadly shooting of a Georgian citizen by Russian officers close to ABL of the Georgian region of Tshkinvali/South Ossetia. Condolences to the family and Georgian authorities. Calling for the release of a second abducted.”

Miriam Lexmann, MEP: “Tragic news from Kirbali. Responsibility fully lies with the occupying power for this heinous act. Only the full ending of Russian occupation of Georgian territories can ensure that such despicable incident is not repeated ever again.”

Viola von Cramon, MEP: “Russia kills. It kills in Ukraine, Syria and, of course, in Georgia. Georgia has 200 years of experience under Russian occupation to know that appeasing a bully never works. Only by standing together against evil can we defeat it. My condolences to the family of yet another victim of Russia”.

Foreign Ministry of Estonia: “We strongly condemn the deadly incident near the

occupation line in Georgia killing a Georgian citizen. The use of force by Russian Federation Border Guards is unacceptable. Our sympathy to the family!”

Foreign Ministry of Denmark: “Denmark strongly condemns the killing of the Georgian citizen yesterday by Russian Border Guards near Kirbali and the illegal detention of another Georgian citizen. We call for the detainee’s immediate release. Extend our condolences to the family of the deceased.”

Mark Clayton, British Ambassador to Georgia: “Shocked to hear the news of the murder by Russian forces of Tamaz Ginturi. I send my deepest condolences to his family and friends. Russia must end its continued illegal presence on Georgian soil and release all those in detention.”

Sheraz Gasri, French Ambassador to Georgia: Condemning killing of Georgian citizens by Russian security forces. Calling for immediate release of Georgian citizen detained and for an end to Russia’s illegal presence in Abkhazia and South Ossetia.”

Peter Fischer, German Ambassador to Georgia: “On behalf of the German government I extend sincere condolences on the killing of a Georgian citizen by Russian forces who continue to illegally violate Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Georgia can rely on it’s international partners for support to end Russia’s malign acts.”

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)