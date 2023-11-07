President Holds Press Conference, Announces “Signatures’ Campaign” to Send Message to Europe

“Russia’s centuries-old policy of killing our citizens and kidnapping them on our territory continues. This is Russia’s “peaceful” policy,” said Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili on November 7 at a press conference she held following the murder of Georgian citizen Tamaz Ginturi by Russian occupation forces yesterday in the vicinity of the village Kirbali, near the Tskhinvali occupation line.

According to the President, Georgia has witnessed Russian aggression for centuries, and “our response to this policy is the only one – this is Europe, this is peace and this is peace in Europe.” “We neither consider nor believe in any other perspective. It is very surprising if someone in Georgia can believe in a future with Russia,” the President added.

The President said that on the evening of November 8, the date when the EU Commission is expected to recommend Georgia’s EU candidacy status, a concert and an event were planned to launch a “big signature campaign” inviting all of Georgian society to make their voices heard in Europe.

President Zurabishvili said that the concert has been canceled, but the gathering will still take place on November 9 to send a “big message to Europe” that “our future is not in Russia”. According to the President, the “signature campaign” will be launched because “Russia will never again be able to change our agenda.”

