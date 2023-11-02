Draft National Action Plan for Protection of Human Rights 2024-2026 Presented to CSOs

On November 1, Niko Tatulashvili, Human Rights Advisor to the Prime Minister of Georgia, presented the draft National Action Plan for the Protection of Human Rights 2024-2026 to representatives of the civil sector, according to the press release of the Government’s Administration.

At the meeting, the parties discussed the main priorities of the National Action Plan. The above-mentioned Action Plan is the first draft version “developed by state institutions under the coordination of the Government Administration and based on the recommendations of the civil sector” the Administration said.

At the meeting, an agreement was reached with the civil sector on the format for ongoing work, which envisages the establishment of thematic working groups involving the relevant state institutions, the civil sector and other stakeholders.

After the meeting, the parties assessed the discussion. Niko Tatulashvili emphasized: “The first and foremost goal of this meeting is to make the process as inclusive as possible.” He said that the aim is: “To reconcile positions together with all interested parties, and ultimately adopt a national human rights action plan that takes into account the interests of all interested groups…”. Tatulashvili added that further meetings are planned with other interested parties, such as international organizations and municipalities.

Mariam Bandzeladze, United Nations Population Fund’s program analyst noted: “This was a very important meeting and we, both the international community and the non-governmental sector, have been waiting for a long time for a human rights plan. This is, first of all, an extremely important step for the country, for this plan properly to properly formulated, that all the key issues to be presented and for all the vulnerable groups to be actually included in it.”

Maia Asakashvili, Head of the association “Ika” stated: “Since I represent an organization of people with special needs and parents of children with special needs, of course the main priorities and what was important to us were both human rights in general and the rights of people with special needs… I believe that with joint efforts we will be able to overcome these problematic issues together.”

