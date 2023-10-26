Prime Minister Opens the Fourth Tbilisi Silk Road Forum

The two-day Tbilisi Silk Road Forum “Connecting Today, Resilient Tomorrow” began on October 26. The event was opened by Prime Minister of Georgia, Irakli Garibashvili and was attended by over 2000 delegates from 63 countries and high-level guests – the Prime Ministers of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Montenegro.

In his opening speech, the Prime Minister of Georgia welcomed the forum’s attendees, underscoring the historical significance of the Silk Road in fostering cultural ties between the East and West, transcending its role in trade. He highlighted that the Tbilisi Silk Road Forum, established in 2015, has a particular importance in connecting the East and the West.

Garibashvili recalled the full-scale invasion of Georgia by Russia in 2008, noting that 20% of the country remains occupied. In spite of this, the Prime Minister emphasized “the government’s relentless commitment” to “transforming Georgia into a dynamic society fully committed to peace, stability and economic development.”

Garibashvili stressed the government’s dedication to maintaining peace, especially considering the complex geopolitical landscape and global security challenges, such as the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and escalating tensions in the Middle East. He noted: “…through prudent policies and close coordination with our partners, we have managed to keep our people and country safe while contributing as a responsible member of the international community.”

He said: “Through my Government’s Peaceful Neighborhood Initiative we are prepared to engage our neighbors and friendly nations of Armenia and Azerbaijan to finally bring lasting peace to the South Caucasus.”

He pointed out: “My Government has invested significantly in modernizing infrastructure, enhancing connectivity and fostering efficient trade routes. The Middle Corridor across Georgia is fast emerging as a stable and secure alternative to traditional routes. It has already become one of the shortest and most reliable East-West transportation options.”

He noted that Georgia’s Free Trade Agreements with the EU, EFTA, CIS countries, China, Turkey, and the UAE bolster its standing as a regional hub, mentioning that ongoing negotiations with Israel and South Korea are also in progress.

The Prime Minister highlighted the elevation of Georgia’s strategic partnership with China, reinforcing Georgia’s role as a “bridge between Asia and Europe”, fostering greater connectivity and economic collaboration.

Garibashvili stated that despite facing complex challenges and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Georgia has achieved “remarkable economic growth”: “Georgia’s record of prudent macroeconomic decisions and well-founded structural reforms drive our strong economic performance.”

PM also outlined Georgia’s vision to become a preferred destination for responsible wealth and business owners “seeking to protect and diversify their assets internationally”. This vision hinges on the development of a “knowledge-led ecosystem”, prioritizing the welfare and prosperity of Georgians.

As the Head of the Government mentioned, to enhance its position as a regional hub, the government is making substantial investments in large-scale infrastructure projects. This includes the development of port infrastructure, such as the Anaklia Deep Sea Port, the Black Sea Submarine Electricity Cable, the Black Sea Underwater Fiber-Optic Cable, Railway Modernization Project, and the construction of a new international airport in Tbilisi, among others.

Finally, Garibashvili reaffirmed Georgia’s commitment to its path toward EU membership, highlighting that this aspiration reflects the “civilizational decision of Georgians.” He expressed optimism that the European Commission’s forthcoming assessment of Georgia’s progress will lead to a favorable decision regarding candidate status at the end of the year, asserting: “Georgia has a rightful place in Europe – Georgia deserves the EU candidate status!”

After the first day of the Forum, the Prime Minister of Georgia met with the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan. According to the government’s press release, the meeting focused on relations between Georgia and Armenia and prospects for future cooperation. Issues of regional cooperation were discussed and the need for peace and stability in the region was underlined. The importance of further developing the close trade and economic relations between the countries was emphasized.

Irakli Garibashvili also met with the Prime Minister of Montenegro Dritan Abazović. The parties discussed the importance of strengthening the existing relations between the two countries and the prospects of increasing the exchange of high-level bilateral visits.

The Prime Minister of Georgia held a meeting with the Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, Ali Asadov. “Focus of the meeting was made on the strong, strategic partnership and centuries’ old kind neighborly relations between the two countries,” – notes the press release of the Government’s Administration.

Garibashvili highlighted Georgia’s readiness to enhance regional cooperation in energy security, and they discussed the importance of trilateral cooperation with Turkey and Azerbaijan. He expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani Prime Minister for supporting Georgia’s sovereignty and non-recognition policy and reiterated Georgia’s support for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, emphasizing the need for regional peace and stability.

On October 26, the Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development and Vice-Prime Minister of Georgia, Levan Davitashvili and the State Minister of Transport of Qatar, Jassim bin Saif bin Ahmed Al Sulaiti signed a Memorandum of Cooperation on Mutual Recognition of Seafarers’ Certificates.

On October 27, the Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia, Guram Guramishvili and Satzhan Ablaliyev, the Vice-Minister of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan signed the amendments to the Agreement dated back to November 25, 2022, which will cover the roadmap for the development of the Middle Corridor in 2022-2027. The document defines new measures to be taken for further infrastructure development and increasing the efficiency of transport shipments throughout the Middle Corridor.

Culminating the Tbilisi Silk Road Forum, the Prime Minister of Georgia, Irakli Garibashvili and the Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, Ali Asadov signed the documents on commencing the construction of Tbilisi Azerbaijani Professional State Drama Theater under the name of Heydar Aliyev.

