High-Level Tbilisi Silk Road Forum Kicks Off this Week

The Fourth Tbilisi Silk Road Forum, “Connecting Today, Resilient Tomorrow” will take place in Tbilisi on October 26 -27, bringing together up to 2000 delegates, high-ranking officials, as well as business representatives from over 60 countries. The high-level guests include Prime Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Nikol Pashinyan and Ali Asadov respectively, who are scheduled to deliver opening remarks at the event.

“Georgia with its geostrategic location has always played a pivotal role in the development of the Silk Road…” Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili’s welcome statement reads, adding that “in light of current geopolitical developments Georgia’s historic role as a regional actor and a connector of the East with the West has become even more important and so has our government’s commitment to develop our country into a regional hub, bringing more prosperity to our citizens and contributing to the global growth.”

According to the PM’s very same statement, topics on the first day’s agenda include the growing role of the Middle Corridor, new architecture of the East-West trade; digital connectivity; diversification in the energy sector; tourism sustainability; diversified investments for a resilient future.” On the second day, the Investment Forum will provide companies with networking and partnership opportunities.

The Fourth Tbilisi Silk Road Forum takes place against the backdrop of significantly upgraded Sino-Georgian relations. In July this year, the People’s Republic of China and Georgia signed a controversial Joint Statement on Strategic Partnership, envisaging strengthening cooperation in four dimensions, namely political, economic and cultural domains as well as people-to-people relations.

According to this joint statement, “China supports the 4th Tbilisi Silk Road Forum themed “Connecting Today, Resilient Tomorrow”, which will take place in Tbilisi on October 26-27, 2023.”

The Tbilisi Silk Road Forum was held three times in 2015, 2017 and 2019.

