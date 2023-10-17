PM: Gone Are the Days When the President Thought She was Above the Law and the Constitution

On October 17, Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said that “gone are the days when the President thought she was above the law and the constitution.”

As the head of government told the journalists, “some citizens expected Salome Zurabishvili to introduce the European standard into Georgian politics, which means that everyone respects the law and the Constitution.”

PM Garibashvili said that the Constitutional Court’s decision is certainly the sad fact, “as it is now officially confirmed that Zurabishvili violated the Constitution”. He noted: “As a Georgian Prime Minister and as a citizen of this country, I am, of course, not happy about this fact. I do not want the President of my country to be a violator of the Constitution or of any law”.

In his words, the President should have been an example to the others, to other public officials and to future Presidents that she is a guarantor of the country’s most important law, the Constitution: “Instead, Mrs. Salome blatantly and demonstratively violated the Constitution many times.”

Garibashvili reiterates that “Georgian Dream” does not expect, and has never expected from the outset, that the majority will be able to gather the necessary votes for impeachment. “But we, as the authorities of the country, members of Government, members of Parliament, legislators, must certainly set an example. We must remind the President and everyone that in this country, gone are the days, when President thought she was above the law and the constitution,” – said Garibashvili.

PM also said that “citizens expected that Zurabishvili would introduce the European standards into Georgian politics”, which means that everyone respects the law and the constitution. “We instead got the complete opposite picture when Mrs. Salome told us that she does not recognize the Constitution. This is a shameful fact.”

Garibashvili also said: “We are not afraid of the opposition”. He said: “I am going to remind everyone that Salome Zurabishvili, when she was in the opposition, had a rating of only 1%”,- adding that it was only thanks to the “Georgian Dream,” and its rating that she became a President.

On September 12, 80 deputies filed a complaint with the Constitutional Court regarding the impeachment of the President of Georgia. During the three-day hearings, the President was represented by Tamar Chugoshvili, a former MP from the Georgian Dream list, and Maia Kopaleishvili, a former judge of the Constitutional Court. Five MPs from the Georgian Dream party took part in the hearings, including party leader Irakli Kobakhidze, as well as Anri Okhanashvili, Tengiz Sharmanashvili, and Giorgi Kakhiani.

On October 16, the Constitutional Court of Georgia ruled that President Salome Zurabishvili has violated the Constitution. The Court determined that the President breached the country’s Constitution by making working visits to Europe without the Government’s approval.

