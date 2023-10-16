President Zurabishvili: the Time for Dreaming “Dreams” Is Over

In her first public address to the nation since today’s Constitutional Court ruling that the President had violated the Constitution by making working visits to Europe, Salome Zurabishvili said that she was hurt by the Court decision, although she couldn’t say she was surprised by “everything that happens in this country”.

Zurabishvili said she was not going anywhere and had no plans to resign. She stressed that the Constitutional Court’s decision was damaging for the country and that a country cannot be considered democratic if there is no balance between the branches of power. Zurabishvili said that the Constitutional Court should be ashamed of this decision, as should be each judge who signed it. She also said that the President’s institution is the only independent institution in the country.

“Today they tried to kill the European future and democracy with one stone. This is the attempt of the [Georgian] Dream, but the time for dreaming ‘dreams’ is over. Let them think for themselves which Salome Zurabishvili was better for them. I am not interested in that, I am interested in where I will serve this country better, either as a free politician or as a president who will continue her mandate, the near future will tell.”

Salome Zurabishvlili called on the opposition to “take to the streets against this impeachment”.

She said that the whole society is united on the European way. “We will achieve this result together,” – she added.

