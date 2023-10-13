About 100 Students from Georgia Apply to Study in Russian Universities

The Russian Interests Section at the Swiss Embassy in Georgia says about 100 applications from Georgia have applied for admission to Russian universities for 2024 so far. The quota for Georgian students is 200 places, the same as last year, when 100% of submitted applicants were accepted to study in Russia. The study of students from Georgia is financed from the Russian federal budget.

“Mainly, the choice falls on universities in Moscow and St. Petersburg, but applicants also choose universities in Kazan, Krasnodar, Astrakhan, Volgograd, Voronezh, Novosibirsk,” – states the source in the Russian interests section at the Embassy of Switzerland. The top areas of interest of applicants from Georgia are medicine, linguistics, IT, law, economics, engineering, agricultural sciences and construction.

Acceptance of applications for admission to Russian universities for the 2024-2025 academic year began on September 1 and will continue until November 1. Candidates register their application on the website and then are invited to an interview at the Russian Interests Section at the Swiss Embassy in Tbilisi, after which they are placed in universities.

Remarkably, if the applicant does not speak Russian, “the possibility of teaching Russian in the preparatory course is provided.”

Also Read: